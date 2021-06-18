United Airlines (UAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

United Airlines (UAL) closed the most recent trading day at $54.92, moving +1.25% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.31% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had lost 1.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 4.5%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.56%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UAL as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect UAL to post earnings of -$4.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50.81%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.08 billion, up 244.17% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$13.99 per share and revenue of $23.12 billion, which would represent changes of +49.26% and +50.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UAL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.84% higher. UAL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 239, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.