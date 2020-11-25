United Airlines (UAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, United Airlines (UAL) closed at $45.64, marking a +1.51% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.48%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had gained 31.58% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 9.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.06% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UAL as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, UAL is projected to report earnings of -$6.22 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 332.96%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.66 billion, down 66.42% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$26.67 per share and revenue of $15.60 billion. These totals would mark changes of -321.33% and -63.95%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UAL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher. UAL is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

