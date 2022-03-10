United Airlines (UAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

United Airlines (UAL) closed the most recent trading day at $35.20, moving +0.86% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had lost 28.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 5.38%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.57%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from United Airlines as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$3.77, up 49.73% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.51 billion, up 133.23% from the prior-year quarter.

UAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.63 per share and revenue of $40.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +95.48% and +64.47%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Airlines should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.92% lower. United Airlines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 242, putting it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

