United Airlines (UAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

United Airlines (UAL) closed at $45.27 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.55% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had gained 4.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 3.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.4%.

United Airlines will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, United Airlines is projected to report earnings of -$2.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 69.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.96 billion, up 133.15% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$14.43 per share and revenue of $24.43 billion, which would represent changes of +47.66% and +59.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Airlines. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. United Airlines is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

