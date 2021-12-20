United Airlines (UAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, United Airlines (UAL) closed at $41.10, marking a +0.78% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had lost 11.56% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 4.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.37% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from United Airlines as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect United Airlines to post earnings of -$2.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 69.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.96 billion, up 133.15% from the year-ago period.

UAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$14.43 per share and revenue of $24.43 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +47.66% and +59.08%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for United Airlines. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher within the past month. United Airlines is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

