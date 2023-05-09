United Airlines (UAL) Expands Codeshare Contract With Azul

United Airlines UAL widened the scope of its code-sharing partnership with Brazilian carrier Azul AZUL in a bid to expand its footprint. Under the expanded deal, passengers can to fly to six new destinations after connecting from the offered Brazilian airports to Orlando or Fort Lauderdale on UAL flights.

The six new destinations are Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, San Francisco, Washington DC, and Los Angeles. The customer-friendly move will allow them to travel using a single ticket for both UAL and Azul-operated flights. From May 10, passengers will be able to make easy one-stop connections to the above destinations with a single ticket.

The updated partnership between the two airline companies was built on their existing codeshare routes from Houston and Newark. Expressing delight at the new agreement, André Mercadante, Azul's director of Alliances, Planning, and RM said, "The expansion of our agreement with United Airlines furthers Azul's mission to offer our customers the best experience and a wide variety of destinations to explore. We are accelerating our international presence and now our customers will be able to leave our hubs and reach even more great cities with a single ticket."

Apart from it, United Airlines was also in the news recently when management announced the intention to hire 50,000 workers by 2025 end. With air-travel demand rebounding very strongly from the COVID-related lows, the decision to boost workforce to meet the anticipated demand swell is a prudent one.

