United Airlines (UAL) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

The most recent trading session ended with United Airlines (UAL) standing at $41.99, reflecting a +0.55% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.42%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.57%.

Shares of the airline have depreciated by 13.4% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Transportation sector's loss of 15.12% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.77%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of United Airlines in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect United Airlines to post earnings of $3.02 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 17.26%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $15.02 billion, indicating a 3.7% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.63 per share and revenue of $56.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of -4.18% and +5.77%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for United Airlines. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher within the past month. United Airlines presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, United Airlines currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.34. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.48, which means United Airlines is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, UAL's PEG ratio is currently 0.68. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. UAL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 225, this industry ranks in the bottom 12% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

