United Airlines (UAL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

United Airlines (UAL) closed at $38.28 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.85% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had lost 10.74% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 1.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.68% in that time.

United Airlines will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect United Airlines to post earnings of $2.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 233.13%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.18 billion, up 48.68% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.18 per share and revenue of $44.83 billion. These totals would mark changes of +115.64% and +81.97%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for United Airlines. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher within the past month. United Airlines currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note United Airlines's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.92. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.14.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.