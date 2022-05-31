United Airlines (UAL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

United Airlines (UAL) closed at $47.63 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.61% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.63% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.67%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had lost 3.55% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 0.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from United Airlines as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.15, up 129.41% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.25 billion, up 105.71% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.61 per share and revenue of $42.43 billion, which would represent changes of +95.62% and +72.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for United Airlines. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.52% lower. United Airlines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

