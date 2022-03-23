United Airlines (UAL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

United Airlines (UAL) closed at $41.53 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.59% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had lost 8.89% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 5.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.04% in that time.

United Airlines will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, United Airlines is projected to report earnings of -$3.85 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 48.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.49 billion, up 132.53% from the year-ago period.

UAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.06 per share and revenue of $40.63 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +92.4% and +64.94%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Airlines. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 90.52% lower within the past month. United Airlines currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

