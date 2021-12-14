United Airlines (UAL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

United Airlines (UAL) closed at $41.38 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.86% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had lost 17.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 3.62%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.13%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from United Airlines as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$2.12, up 69.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.96 billion, up 133.15% from the year-ago period.

UAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$14.43 per share and revenue of $24.43 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +47.66% and +59.08%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for United Airlines. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. United Airlines is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

