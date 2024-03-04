United Airlines (UAL) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

United Airlines (UAL) closed at $44.13 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.58% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.12% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.41%.

Shares of the airline have appreciated by 8.39% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Transportation sector's gain of 3.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.83%.

The upcoming earnings release of United Airlines will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.50, reflecting a 20.63% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $12.42 billion, indicating an 8.66% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

UAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.76 per share and revenue of $57.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.89% and +6.99%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for United Airlines. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% lower. Right now, United Airlines possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, United Airlines currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.59. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.38.

It's also important to note that UAL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.61. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Transportation - Airline industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.53.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 35, this industry ranks in the top 14% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

