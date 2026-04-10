United Airlines (UAL) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

United Airlines (UAL) closed at $96.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.3% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.35%.

Shares of the airline witnessed a gain of 12.87% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Transportation sector with its gain of 0.24%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.51%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of United Airlines in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 21, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.13, indicating a 24.18% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $14.32 billion, indicating a 8.36% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $8.63 per share and a revenue of $65.58 billion, indicating changes of -18.74% and +11.02%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Airlines should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 33.21% lower. United Airlines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, United Airlines currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.32. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 11.32.

One should further note that UAL currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.75. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.53 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.