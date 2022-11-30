United Airlines (UAL) Cements Ties With Regional Carrier JSX

In a customer-friendly move, United Airlines UAL expanded its partnership with Dallas-based regional carrier JSX. A deal between the two was first inked in March 2022. With the same, a new private aviation track for students was created under UAL’s pilot career development program, Aviate.

The scope of the association was earlier strengthened in June to permit members of UAL’s MileagePlus awards program to earn miles on the JSX flights. The latest extension allows passengers aiming to travel on JSX's regional jets to book their tickets directly through United Airlines’ website. For more convenience, MileagePlus members are eligible to earn loyalty miles for flying on JSX’s public charter flights.

Expressing delight at the expanded alliance with UAL, JSX’s CEO Alex Wilcox opined, “This new partnership with United Airlines allows our customers the opportunity to reap the rewards of flying JSX public charters with one of the most respected airlines in the world.” JSX, constantly looking to widen its operations, offers flights between private terminals on 30-seater spacious jets.

The strengthening of its association with such an expansion-oriented regional carrier is a prudent move for United Airlines. Shares of UAL have gained 11.8% in a year’s time against an 11% decline of its industry.



