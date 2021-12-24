United Airlines (UAL) Cancels Several Flights on Omicron Woes

As per reports, United Airlines UAL canceled more than 100 Christmas Eve flights amid a spike in coronavirus cases induced by the Omicron variant.



Per a CNBC report, United Airlines said in a statement, “The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation.” “As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport,” the airline added.



Earlier this week, U.S. airline executives urged the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) officials to relax quarantine rules for fully vaccinated individuals who test positive for COVID. They asked for the quarantine period to be reduced to five from 10 days, citing staffing shortages and the resultant operational disruptions. In response, the CDC recently reduced the isolation period.

Feeling the heat of Omicron, Delta Air Lines DAL has also canceled several flights for Dec 24. Apart from Omicron-induced woes, the carrier cited inclement weather conditions at two of its hubs for the cancellations.



The CNBC report quoted Delta saying, “Delta teams have exhausted all options and resources -- including rerouting and substitutions of aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flying -- before canceling around 90 flights for Friday.” DAL added, “We apologize to our customers for the delay in their holiday travel plans. Delta people are working hard to get them to where they need to be as quickly and as safely as possible on the next available flight.”



Following the reopening of borders to international visitors last month, United Airlines, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), had witnessed an increase in bookings for travel in November and December. The carrier had said that it expects to ferry more than 4.5 million passengers during the Thanksgiving travel period (Nov 22-Nov 28). The estimate is equivalent to roughly 88% of the passengers transported in 2019, before the pandemic struck.



Delta, carrying a Zacks Rank #3, had projected to transport up to 5.6 million passengers during the Thanksgiving period, a significant increase from the year-ago period. Although exact figures are not known, both Delta and United Airlines’ Thanksgiving passenger numbers are expected to have been strong, given the impressive figures released by Transportation Security Administration (“TSA”). From Nov 22 through Nov 28, around 14.4 million people were screened by the TSA. This is more than double of the 6.4 million people screened during this period last year. The Omicron-induced flight cancellations act as a hindrance to this recovery in air-travel demand.

