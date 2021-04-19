United Airlines (UAL) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

United Airlines (UAL) will report first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the closing bell Monday. Amid the coronavirus-induced devastation in airline travel, United has suffered massive losses in the past three quarters. But investors are hoping for clearer skies in 2021 for the Chicago-based transportation giant.

Due to slumping booking demand caused by the pandemic, airline stocks have been one of the worst-performing sectors over the past year. Brutal earnings results from rival Delta (DAL), which included a loss of almost $1.2 billion for Q1, underscores just how disruptive airline travel has been. But that was before vaccine distribution kicked into high gear. Not only did airline traffic end 2020 on a positive note, progress on vaccine distribution turned around investor sentiment towards hopes things can get back to “normal” much sooner than expected in 2021.

But does that mean it’s time to bet on airline stocks? That’s where it’s important to pick your spots. In the case of United Airlines, the company recently pre-announced some of its first quarter results: Not only did it reveal plans to raise $5.5 billion by issuing short-term bonds, it also plans to open $5.75 billion in term loan and revolving credit facilities. In other words, given its mounting debt, there are still economics of the business that investors need to reconcile.

Among other area, United’s main focus has been on reducing expenditures and cash burn rate as much as possible. While the company is arguably better-positioned to survive the pandemic, it will need to show significant improvements in both areas to inspire any sort of confidence. The company has already said its daily core cash burn rate has been reduced to $9 million in the first quarter of 2021, which is $10 million lower than the fourth quarter. The sustainability of the operations, as in this example, is what investors are trying to assess in determining the appeal of the stock.

For the three months that ended March, analysts expect Chicago-based transportation giant to lose $6.98 per share on revenue of $3.27 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when the loss was $2.57 per share on revenue of $7.98 billion. For the full year, ending in December, the company is expected to lose $10.98 per share, improved from a year-ago of loss of $27.57, while full-year revenue of $23.07 billion would rise 50.3% year over year.

The main question heading into this quarter has to do with passenger revenue, which accounts for the lion share of the top line. To counter demand weakness, the company has been working to slash its capacity. On Monday that demand/capacity imbalance will be one of the major metrics the markets will focus on as it will indicate the daily cash burn rate and how quickly operations can return to cash flow breakeven levels.

In the fourth quarter, United reported revenues of $3.4 billion which was down 69% year over year and slightly missed analyst estimates. During the quarter, the core daily cash burn was $19 million per day, a decline from $21 million in the Q3. While the cash burn remains stubbornly high, the core cash flow total improved about $5 million from Q3. The market on Monday will look to this metric to determine United’s path towards profitability in 2021 and what its “new normal” will look like.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.