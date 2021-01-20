United Airlines (UAL) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

United Airlines (UAL) will report fourth quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Wednesday. Amid the coronavirus-induced devastation in airline travel, United has suffered massive losses in the past three quarters. But investors are hoping for clearer skies in 2021 for the Chicago-based transportation giant.

United stock has risen more-than 20% in the past six months, including strong gains to end 2020. These gains have been driven by a combination of factors. Not only did airline traffic end 2020 on a positive note, progress (and distribution) of vaccines have turned around investor sentiment that things can get back to “normal” much sooner than expected in 2021. But “normal” assumes a lot. Due to slumping booking demand, some airlines will fail. This sad reality is understood by the majority of professional analysts. But this gloomy reality might have to wait.

Better-than-expected Q4 results released last week from Delta Air Lines (DAL), which showed improved cash burn rates, suggests airline stocks may yet demonstrate some value. In the case of United, it had some $24 billion of capital expenditure commitments as of Q3. Its main objectives, amid the decline in travel demand, is to reduce that spending as much as possible, or in a manner that improves the economics of the business. While the company is arguably better-positioned to survive the pandemic, it will need to show significant improvements in the cash burn to inspire confidence.

Analysts expects Q4 passenger revenue, which account for the lion's share of the top line, to fall more than 70%. To counter that weakness, the company has been working to slash its capacity. On Wednesday that demand/capacity imbalance will be one of the major metrics the markets will focus on as it will indicate the daily cash burn rate and how quickly operations can return to cash flow breakeven levels.

For the three months that ended December, analysts expect UAL to lose $6.58 per share on revenue of $3.46 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.67 per share on revenue of $10.89 billion. For the full year, earnings are projected to decline from $12.05 per share a year ago to a loss of $26.77 per share, while full-year revenue of $15.41 billion would decline 64.4% year over year.

The economics of the business, and the sustainability of the operations, is what investors are trying to assess in determining the appeal of airline stocks. For United, in its third quarter, the company reported an average daily cash burn of $21 million, which includes some $4 million of debt and severance payments. This figure is inline with that of, say, Delta, which reported $24 million cash burn rate in Q3.

Notably, United cut its Q3 operating expenses by almost 50%, while capacity was down 70%. For the just-ended quarter, the airline forecasted to reduce capacity by 55% below 2019, while expecting 45% uptick in traffic. But it hasn’t been all bad news. In recent quarters, United’s cargo revenues have risen impressively. The Street expects Q4 cargo revenues to rise almost 40% from 2019 levels. The market will also look to this metric to determine United’s path towards profitability in 2021 and what its “new normal” for airlines will look like.

