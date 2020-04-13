United Airlines (UAL) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Airline stocks have taken off since the passing of $2 trillion CARES Act stimulus bill, evidenced by last week’s 20% rise in the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS), which outperformed the 11% rise in the S&P 500 index.

United Airlines (UAL), which saw its stock soar 34.5% last week, has been one of the main beneficiaries of the Fed’s stimulus. The company is set to report first quarter 2020 earnings results Tuesday before the opening bell. As I have been saying over the past few weeks, these earnings numbers themselves are going to be brutal due to the devastating effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

What’s more important than the numbers themselves are what airline executives project for the future. Investors and analysts will also want to know a timeline of when air travel will return to normal once the coronavirus outbreak passes. And, just as critically, can airlines make money? United Airlines shares closed Friday at $31.50, representing a 77% surge from its 52-week low of $17.80. For those who bought at the lows, they want to know if whether this is just short-term boost or whether these gains have staying power.

For the three months that ended March, analysts expect the United Airlines to lose $2.68 per share on revenue of $8.23 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.15 per share on revenue of $9.59 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to reverse last year’s gain of $12.05 per share to a $12.35 loss, while full-year revenue of $25.75 billion would decline 40.512.05% year over year.

Although United Airlines is arguably better-positioned to survive the pandemic, there are concerns about the company’s heavy exposure to international travel. This, however, is mitigated by the fact that United has a less bloated cost structure compared to some peers. That’s said, while the coronavirus-imposed lockdowns and restrictions on air travel continues to materially affect the airline industry, it’s not readily clear whether United, or other airlines, will accept CARES grants and its requirements.

Some of the requirements to accepting part of the $25 billion earmarked aid include proposed minimum service levels. For instance, they must maintain flights to all U.S. destinations (served before March 1), unless they are granted an exemption. Another requirement, according to statements from Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, is that the airlines will be required to repay 30% of the grants in low-cost loans over ten years. The interest in first five years will be at 1%, then grow from there.

These requirements, among others, would be in effect through Sept. 30, though they are subject to extension. Essentially, government officials are imposing ways for the airlines to keep workers on the payroll. The airlines, meanwhile, are urging officials to scrap or modify some of these requirements. So it remains to be seen what the ultimate outcome will be. In the case of United Airlines, it certainly helps its liquidity position that its management was already able to borrow $2.5 billion from its credit facility. Combined with the $5 billion in cash it had at the end of 2019, United Airlines should survive this tough period.

