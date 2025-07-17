United Airlines Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates on Low Fuel Cost

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. ( UAL ) reported mixed second-quarter 2025 results wherein the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same.

UAL's second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) (excluding 90 cents from non-recurring items) of $3.87 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny but declined 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure lies within the guided range of $3.25-$4.25.

Operating revenues of $15.2 billion fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.4 billion but increased 1.7% year over year. Passenger revenues (which accounted for 90.8% of the top line) increased 1.1% year over year to $13.8 billion. UAL flights transported 46,186 passengers in the second quarter, up 4.1% year over year.

Cargo revenues grew 3.8% year over year to $430 million. Revenues from other sources rose 8.8% year over year to $970 million.

UAL’s diverse revenue sources contributed to its second-quarter results. These include premium cabin revenues, which went up 5.6% year over year, revenue from Basic Economy (up 1.7% year over year), cargo revenues (up 3.8%) and loyalty revenues (up 8.7%).

UAL’s chief executive officer, Scott Kirby, stated, "Our second-quarter performance was more proof that the United Next strategy is working. I am extremely proud of the team for executing a strong operation and navigating through a volatile macroeconomic period, while still growing earnings and pre-tax margin for the first half of the year. Importantly, United saw a positive shift in demand beginning in early July, and, like 2024, anticipates another inflection in industry supply in mid-August. The world is less uncertain today than it was during the first six months of 2025 and that gives us confidence about a strong finish to the year."

Other Details of UAL’s Q2 Earnings Report

Below, we present all comparisons (in % terms) with the second quarter of 2024 figures unless otherwise stated.

Airline traffic, measured in revenue passenger miles, grew 4.5%. Capacity, measured in available seat miles, expanded 5.9%. Although traffic improved year over year, it failed to outpace capacity expansion. As a result, the consolidated load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) declined 1.1 points on a year-over-year basis to 83.1%. We had expected the consolidated load factor to be 79.5%.

Consolidated passenger revenue per available seat mile (a key measure of unit revenues) inched down 4.5% year over year. Total revenue per available seat mile decreased 4% year over year. The average yield per revenue passenger mile fell 3.2% year over year to 19.74 cents. The average aircraft fuel price per gallon fell 15.3% year over year to $2.34. Fuel gallons consumed were up 4.7% year over year.

Operating expenses (on a reported basis) increased 6.5% year over year to $13.9 billion. Consolidated unit cost or cost per available seat mile, excluding fuel, third-party business expenses, profit-sharing and special charges, inched up 2.2% year over year to 12.36 cents.

UAL exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $9.35 billion compared with $9.37 billion at the prior-quarter end. Long-term debt, finance leases and other financial liabilities were $20.8 billion compared with $24.4 billion at the first-quarter end.

UAL repurchased $0.2 billion of shares in the second quarter of 2025. UAL generated $1.13 billion of free cash flow in the June quarter.

UAL’s Outlook

UAL anticipates less geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty in the second half of 2025, with demand inflection beginning in early July with a 6-point acceleration in booking demand.

For third-quarter 2025, UAL anticipates adjusted EPS between $2.25 and $2.75. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.70 lies within the guidance.

For 2025, UAL now expects adjusted EPS between $9.00 and $11.00. The Zacks Consensus of $10.07 lies within the updated guidance.

The updated 2025 EPS guidance comes in contrast with UAL’s prior 2025 dual EPS guidance unveiled during first-quarter 2025 (for a stabilized environment, 2025 adjusted EPS is expected to be between $11.50 and $13.50; for a recessionary environment, 2025 adjusted EPS is expected to be between $7 and $9).

UAL expects adjusted capital expenditures to be less than $6.5 billion.

UAL's Zacks Rank

Currently, UAL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Q2 Performances of Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines ( DAL ) reported second-quarter 2025 earnings (excluding $1.17 per share from non-recurring items) of $2.10 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04. Earnings decreased 11% on a year-over-year basis due to high labor costs.

Revenues in the June-end quarter were $16.65 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.2 billion and decreasing marginally on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) increased 1% year over year to $15.5 billion.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. ( JBHT ) reported second-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.31 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 and declined 0.8% year over year.

Total operating revenues of $2.93 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.94 billion and were flat year over year. JBHT’s second-quarter revenue performance witnessed a 6% increase in Intermodal (JBI) loads, a 13% increase in Truckload (JBT) loads, a 3% increase in Dedicated Contract Services (DCS) productivity and a 6% increase in Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) revenue per load. These items were offset by Final Mile Services revenue declining 10%, lower revenue per load in both JBI and JBT, a 9% decrease in ICS load volume and a 3% decline in average trucks in DCS. Total operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, increased 1% on a year-over-year basis.

