United Airlines To Triple Flights In August Despite Rise In COVID-19 Cases

(RTTNews) - United Airlines is tripling the size of its August schedule compared to its June 2020 schedule, despite an increase in coronavirus crisis worldwide. But, it plans to fly only 40% of its overall schedule in August, compared to August 2019. It extends change fee waiver for new bookings through July 31, the airline said in a statement.

The airline also said that it will add nearly 25,000 domestic and international flights in August compared to July 2020.

According to TSA, more than 600,000 passengers passed through airport security checkpoints on Monday, June 29, the first time since March 19 that those numbers exceeded 25% of pre-COVID levels.

United plans to add more than 350 daily flights from its U.S. hubs in August, including doubling the number of flights from New York/Newark compared to July. This increase includes more flights to mountain and national park destinations like Aspen, Colorado; Bangor, Maine; Bozeman, Montana; and Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Internationally, United's August schedule will include a return to Tahiti and additional flights to Hawaii, the Caribbean and Mexico. Across the Atlantic, United will add more flights and options to Brussels, Frankfurt, London, Munich, Paris and Zurich.

Domestically, United plans to fly 48% of its 2019 schedule in August compared to 2019 levels, up from 30% in July.

Throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, United is expanding across each region with a total of 35 new routes for August.

