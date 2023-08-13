News & Insights

United Airlines To Resume Beijing Flying

August 13, 2023 — 01:04 am EDT

(RTTNews) - United Airlines said it will resume daily flying between San Francisco and Beijing this November and will increase flying to Shanghai with daily flights from San Francisco, starting October 1, 2023.

The enhancements to United's Asia Pacific schedule are enabled by agreement between the governments of the U.S. and China to increase flights between the two countries.

According to the company, Shanghai flights are currently available on United.com and on the United app, while the Beijing schedule will be updated in the next week.

