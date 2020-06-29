United Airlines to Restart San Francisco-Shanghai Service

United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL plans to resume services to China, following a temporary suspension of services to the nation amid coronavirus concerns.



Effective Jul 8, the carrier will re-start its China services with twice-weekly flights between San Francisco and Shanghai's Pudong International Airport via Seoul's Incheon International Airport. The Chicago, IL-based airline will utilize the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft to operate the route on Wednesdays and Saturdays.



United Airlines, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), operated five daily flights to Shanghai from its hubs in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New York/Newark, prior to coronavirus-related flights suspensions in February. Notably, the carrier has served Shanghai for more than 30 years.

Besides restarting service to Shanghai, the airline will reinstate service between Chicago and Tokyo, adding new service to Tokyo's Haneda Airport, in July. It will also resume services to Seoul and Hong Kong.



Some of the measures United Airlines is taking to ensure a safe journey for passengers amid the current situation include enhanced aircraft sanitization, touch-less baggage check-ins and using filters to circulate air and remove up to 99.9% of airborne particles. Customers are required to confirm they do not have symptoms of COVID-19 and should wear a mask onboard. Non-compliance to wearing a mask will lead to the customer’s travel privileges being temporarily revoked by the airline.



With easing coronavirus-led travel restrictions, U.S. airlines are restarting services to China. Last week, Delta Air Lines DAL, carrying a Zacks Rank #3, resumed flights between Seattle and Shanghai-Pudong via Seoul-Incheon, operating twice a week. From July onward, it will operate flights once a week from Seattle and Detroit, also via Incheon.



