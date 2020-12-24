United Airlines to require negative COVID-19 tests for travel from Britain

Adds details

CHICAGO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - United Airlines UAL.O said on Thursday that passengers on its flights from London Heathrow to the United States must present a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of departure beginning Dec. 28.

The decision follows the emergence of a highly infectious new coronavirus variant in Britain, which has prompted many countries to shut their borders to travellers from there.

The policy is for travelers over the age of 5 originating travel from Britain and will not apply to anyone connecting in Heathrow on to a United flight from another country.

Passengers will be asked to show proof of a negative molecular COVID-19 test or antigen test, and same-day, pre-flight rapid tests will be available for ticketed passengers at a Heathrow testing center.

Earlier this week members of a White House coronavirus task force recommended that the U.S. government impose COVID-19 screenings for passengers from Britain, but the government decided not to take action, people briefed on the decision told Reuters.

United currently has four daily flights from London Heathrow to Chicago, Newark, Washington Dulles and San Francisco, but announced earlier this month thatit will only operate two daily flights in January, to Chicago and Newark.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((tracy.rucinski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.