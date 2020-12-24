United Airlines to require negative COVID-19 tests for travel from Britain

CHICAGO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - United Airlines UAL.O said on Thursday that passengers on its flights from London Heathrow to the United States must present a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of departure beginning Dec. 28.

United currently flies from London to Chicago, Newark, Washington Dulles and San Francisco.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((tracy.rucinski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.