United Airlines to require negative COVID-19 tests for travel from Britain

CHICAGO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - United Airlines UAL.O said on Thursday that passengers on its flights from London Heathrow to the United States must present a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of departure beginning Dec. 28.

United currently flies from London to Chicago, Newark, Washington Dulles and San Francisco.

