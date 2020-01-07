US Markets

United Airlines to record $90 mln charge related to Hong Kong routes

Contributor
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it expects a non-cash impairment charge of $90 million in the fourth quarter related to its Hong Kong routes, following anti-government protests in the city.

Jan 7 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O said on Tuesday it expects a non-cash impairment charge of $90 million in the fourth quarter related to its Hong Kong routes, following anti-government protests in the city.

The Hong Kong protests escalated in June over a now-withdrawn extradition bill, but have since developed into a broader movement.

"Due to a decrease in demand for the Hong Kong market and the resulting decrease in unit revenue, the company determined that the value of its Hong Kong routes had been fully impaired," the U.S. carrier said. (https://bit.ly/36xQCef)

Several airlines including India's SpiceJet Ltd SPJT.NS, Malaysia's AirAsia Group Bhd AIRA.KL, South Korea's JejuAir Co Ltd 089590.KS reduced the number of flights to the city in the fourth quarter as the protests grew increasingly violent, disrupting daily life. (https://reut.rs/2QUFgKz)

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3067;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular