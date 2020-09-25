United Airlines to Offer Hawaii-Bound Travelers COVID-19 Tests

Amid coronavirus-induced suppressed air-travel demand, United Airlines Holdings UAL is trying various means to attract passengers. In its latest initiative, the airline launched a COVID-19 pilot-testing program to make it easier for customers to travel to destinations that have mandatory quarantine requirements upon arrival.



Beginning Oct 15, passengers traveling from San Francisco International Airport (“SFO”) to Hawaii can either take a rapid test at the airport or a self-collected, mail-in test ahead of their journey to avoid Hawaii’s mandatory 14-day quarantine requirement in case they test negative.



The rapid Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 test, administered by GoHealth Urgent Care and providing results in approximately 15 minutes, will be available to customers on the same day of their departure from SFO. On the other hand, the mail-in test option, administered by Color, requires customers to initiate testing at least 10 days prior to travel, and to provide the samples within 72 hours of their trip.

Having worked with Hawaii officials to relax the quarantine norms, United Airlines, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), plans to increase service to Hawaii, effective Oct 15. This includes resuming service between San Francisco and Lihue as well as extra flights connecting San Francisco with Maui and Kona. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



United Airlines plans to expand this testing facility to other destinations and U.S. airports later this year. Last month, the airline permanently scrapped change fees on all standard Economy and Premium-class tickets for domestic travel in an attempt to boost passenger demand. Following suit, Delta Air Lines DAL and American Airlines AAL too eliminated change fees permanently. Low-cost U.S. carrier Southwest Airlines LUV never had a policy to charge for ticket changes.



Each of the stocks mentioned above carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

