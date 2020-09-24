United Airlines To Launch COVID-19 Testing Program For Travelers

(RTTNews) - United Airlines (UAL) said, starting on October 15, customers traveling on United from San Francisco International Airport to Hawaii will have the option to take a rapid test at the airport or a self-collected, mail-in test ahead of their trip. The rapid Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 test provides results in approximately 15 minutes.

United Airlines noted that it worked closely with Hawaii officials to ensure that any United customer who tests negative on either test would not be subjected to the state's 14-day quarantine requirement.

Toby Enqvist, Chief Customer Officer at United, said: "We'll look to quickly expand customer testing to other destinations and U.S. airports later this year."

