United Airlines to hire about 300 pilots as travel demand rebounds

April 1 (Reuters) - United Airlines UAL.O on Thursday said it would hire about 300 pilots as travel demand rebounds with mass vaccination, according to the company's internal memo seen by Reuters.

United will hire pilots who either had a new hire class date that was canceled or a 2020 conditional job offer.

