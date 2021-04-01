Commodities
UAL

United Airlines to hire about 300 pilots as travel demand rebounds

Contributor
Shreyasee Raj Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

United Airlines on Thursday said it would hire about 300 pilots as travel demand rebounds with mass vaccination, according to the company's internal memo seen by Reuters.

April 1 (Reuters) - United Airlines UAL.O on Thursday said it would hire about 300 pilots as travel demand rebounds with mass vaccination, according to the company's internal memo seen by Reuters.

United will hire pilots who either had a new hire class date that was canceled or a 2020 conditional job offer.

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Shreyasee.Raj@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UAL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular