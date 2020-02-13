United Airlines To Extend Cancellations Of Flights To China Till April

(RTTNews) - United Airlines have extended cancellations of all U.S. flights to China through late April due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

With the latest announcement, all U.S. carriers flying to China have now canceled flights into late April.

United has extended cancellations of flights to Hong Kong, which had been set to resume on February 21, and for flights to mainland China, that had been set to resume on March 28. Flights will now resume starting April 24.

United normally operates roughly 12 flights per day from the United States to mainland China and Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, American Airlines has extended its suspension of China and Hong Kong flights through April 24. The carrier had earlier suspended its China and Hong Kong flights until March 27.

Delta Air Lines Inc previously suspended flights to China through April 30.

Cronavirus outbreak, which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan, have made more than 42,000 people sick with the total number of deaths at more than 1,000. Most infections and deaths have been reported in Wuhan and the surrounding Hubei Province in China, but at least 25 countries have now reported cases

