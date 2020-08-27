Commodities
United Airlines to cut 2,850 pilot jobs without more U.S. government aid

Tracy Rucinski Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

CHICAGO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - United Airlines UAL.O said on Thursday it will need to cut 2,850 pilot jobs between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30 if the government does not extend an aid package to help airlines cover employee payroll for another six months while they weather the coronavirus pandemic.

