United Airlines to cut 2,850 pilot jobs without more U.S. government aid

CHICAGO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - United Airlines UAL.O said on Thursday it will need to cut 2,850 pilot jobs between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30 if the government does not extend an aid package to help airlines cover employee payroll for another six months while they weather the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((tracy.rucinski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.