Markets
UAL

United Airlines To Buy 15 Boom's 'Overture' Aircraft, With Option For Addl 35 Aircraft

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - United Airlines said it has signed a commercial agreement with Denver-based aerospace company Boom Supersonic to buy 15 of Boom's 'Overture' aircraft, with an option for an additional 35 aircraft.

"The world's first purchase agreement for net-zero carbon supersonic aircraft marks a significant step toward our mission to create a more accessible world," said Blake Scholl, Boom Supersonic founder and CEO.

Once operational, Overture is expected to be the first large commercial aircraft to be net-zero carbon from day one, optimized to run on 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). It is slated to roll out in 2025, fly in 2026 and expected to carry passengers by 2029, United said in a statement.

United and Boom said they will also work together to accelerate production of greater supplies of SAF.

According to United, Capable of flying at speeds of Mach 1.7 - twice the speed of today's fastest airliners - Overture can connect more than 500 destinations in nearly half the time.

Among the many future potential routes for United are Newark to London in just three and a half hours, Newark to Frankfurt in four hours and San Francisco to Tokyo in just six hours. Overture will also be designed with features such as in-seat entertainment screens, ample personal space, and contactless technology, United said in a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UAL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular