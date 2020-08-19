United Airlines to Boost China Service With Two More Flights

United Airlines Holdings UAL is planning to increase service to Shanghai after the Chinese aviation authority permitted U.S. carriers to double flights to the nation. Upon China’s nod to this boosted service, the U.S. Department of Transportation has also allowed Chinese airlines to increase service to the United States from four weekly round-trips to eight.



United Airlines, carrying a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), will increase service between San Francisco and Shanghai to four weekly flights from two, effective Sep 4. The carrier will utilize a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft to operate this route on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets for this service are currently available for purchase on United Airlines’ official website.



Following a temporary suspension of service in February, United Airlines resumed the same between San Francisco and Shanghai's Pudong International Airport via Seoul's Incheon International Airport, in July. The airline operated five daily flights to Shanghai from its hubs in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New York/Newark, prior to the coronavirus-related flights suspensions. Notably, the carrier has served mainland China for more than 30 years.

Delta Air Lines DAL, which currently operates twice-a-week flights between Seattle and Shanghai-Pudong via Seoul-Incheon, might soon follow in United Airlines’ footsteps in boosting service to China. Delta carries the same Zacks Rank as United Airlines.

