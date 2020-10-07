United Airlines to Begin Flight on Multiple Routes Next Month

United Airlines UAL plans to resume nearly 30 nonstop international services in November to take advantage of the improvement in leisure travel demand. These routes will include cities in Asia, Europe, and South America. Additionally, the airline is also set to offer customers service to popular leisure destinations in the Caribbean, Hawaii, Central America and Mexico.

Some of the modifications to the existing schedule include starting flights connecting Washington Dulles and Key West, FL and restarting services between San Francisco and Tampa, FL. Also, it will resume operations (thrice a week) between Denver and Frankfurt. United Airlines also aims to operate five times a week on the Houston - Frankfurt route five times a week from next month.

Despite adding new routes, United Airlines November schedule is still less than half of what it was in the year ago period. The airline aims to fly 44% of its total schedule in November compared to 2019, and a four point increase compared with October 2020 levels.

In the United States, the carrier intends to operate 49% of its schedule this November compared with November 2019. On the international front the Chicago-based carrier intends to fly 38% of its schedule next month compared to November 2019. This indicates a 6-point month-on-month increase.

Through this move, United Airlines aims to generate revenues and boost flying opportunities. It is expected to aid the top line numbers in near future amid severe coronavirus led crisis.

In line with its expansion initiative, United Airlines recently announced plans to resume nonstop service to China soon. The airline, which had been operating four weekly flights between San Francisco and Shanghai via Seoul, will operate this San Francisco-Shanghai service nonstop from Oct 21.

