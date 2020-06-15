United Airlines To Ban Passengers Who Refuses To Wear Mask

(RTTNews) - United Airlines said it will suspend travel privileges of any passenger who refuses to wear a mask on the aircraft.

United Airlines announced that, along with other Airlines for America members, it will strengthen mandatory mask policies to further mitigate against the spread of COVID-19 and help continue to keep passengers and crew safe. The mandatory mask policies starts on June 18.

United currently requires all passengers to wear a face covering onboard its flights and expects that policy to remain in place for at least the next 60 days.

The only exceptions to the policy are individuals who have a medical condition or a disability that prevents them from wearing a face covering, those who cannot put on or remove a face covering themselves and small children. Passengers are expected to wear a mask for the duration of the flight, except when eating or drinking, United said in a statement.

Under this new policy, if a flight attendant notices or is informed of a passenger onboard who is not wearing a face covering and that passenger does not fall within an exception, the flight attendant will proactively inform the passenger that for the health and safety of everyone, face coverings are mandatory for all passengers and crew on board. They will also offer to provide the passenger with a mask if needed.

If the passenger continues to be non-compliant, flight attendants will do their best to de-escalate the situation, again inform the passenger of United's policy, and provide the passenger with an In-Flight Mask policy reminder card.

If a passenger continues to not comply, the flight attendant will file a report of the incident, which will initiate a formal review process. Any final decision or actions regarding a passenger's future flight benefits will not occur onboard but instead take place after the flight has reached its destination and the security team has investigated the incident, the airline said.

Meanwhile, United has implemented dozens of other new procedures at other points in the travel journey including offering touchless check-in for baggage at more than 200 locations, asking customers to complete a health assessment at check-in, installing sneeze guards and adjusting the boarding process.

