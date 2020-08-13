United Airlines to Add Up to 28 Daily Flights to Florida

United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL is planning to add up to 28 daily non-stop flights to Florida this winter as air-travel demand seems to be picking up, after months of slowdown.



The airline intends to add flights from New York, Boston, MA and Cleveland, OH to the Florida cities of Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando and Tampa, effective Nov 6. It expects to gradually increase services to up to 28 daily nonstop flights to Florida with additional flights connecting Columbus, OH; Indianapolis, IN; Milwaukee, WI; and Pittsburgh, PA with Fort Myers and Tampa. These flights are expected to begin operations from Dec 17 onward.

TSA Data Signals Uptick in Travel Demand

The Transport Security Administration (“TSA”) reported that 831,789 passengers passed through the TSA checkpoints on Aug 9, the highest single-day total since Mar 17. Now, one-day data may not signal a trend but the average has also been rising at a steady level, touching nearly 700,000 daily commuters in the recent seven-day period, up from 661,000 three weeks ago. On Aug 10, TSA screened 761,861 people and on Aug 11, it screened 559,420 passengers at checkpoints throughout the nation. These figures represent a dramatic improvement from the lowest point on Apr 14, when only 87,534 travellers went through the TSA checkpoints, down 96% from a year ago.

