Oil
UAL

United Airlines threatens to drop JFK service if U.S. does not approve more flights

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

United Airlines said on Tuesday it plans to end services in October to New York's John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) if the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) does not grant the air carrier additional flights.

WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - United Airlines UAL.O said on Tuesday it plans to end services in October to New York's John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) if the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) does not grant the air carrier additional flights.

United Chief Executive Scott Kirby wrote to Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen last week to urge him to increase capacity at JFK, according to an email by the airline to employees that was seen by Reuters.

United is currently flying twice daily to San Francisco and Los Angeles from JFK. "If we are not able to get additional allocations for multiple seasons, we will need to suspend service at JFK, effective at the end of October," United's email said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UALDAL

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular