United Airlines threatens to drop JFK service if U.S. does not approve more flights

WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - United Airlines UAL.O said on Tuesday it plans to end services in October to New York's John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) if the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) does not grant the air carrier additional flights.

United Chief Executive Scott Kirby wrote to Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen last week to urge him to increase capacity at JFK, according to an email by the airline to employees that was seen by Reuters.

United is currently flying twice daily to San Francisco and Los Angeles from JFK. "If we are not able to get additional allocations for multiple seasons, we will need to suspend service at JFK, effective at the end of October," United's email said.

