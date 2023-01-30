Commodities
United Airlines technicians vote to ratify new contract

January 30, 2023 — 03:27 pm EST

Jan 30 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O technicians ratified a two-year contract with the carrier that includes 16% to 23% wage increases, their union said on Monday.

International Brotherhood of Teamsters, representing around 8,200 United Airlines technicians said the two-year contract would provide for improved job security by adding five heavy maintenance lines in-house.

The agreement, which will be in effect until December 2024, comes at a time when airlines are coming up with attractive pay offers to retain workforce and add staff after a faster-than-expected rebound in the U.S. travel market.

It includes a one-year early opener that allows for bargaining on a successor agreement to begin in December 2023.

"We expect to hire 7,000 maintenance team members alone over the next few years," United Airlines Chief Executive Scott Kirby said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

