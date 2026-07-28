Is United Airlines Stock Attractive After Its Strong Revenue Growth?

United Airlines Holdings (UAL) has a balanced investment setup after a strong revenue quarter. Demand, premium revenue and loyalty trends support the recovery case, but fuel and labor costs are pressuring margins.

The stock’s appeal depends on whether United Airlines can turn revenue strength into steadier earnings expansion. Rising estimates and liquidity help, while execution risk keeps the case from looking clear-cut.

UAL’s Earnings Beat Masks Profit Pressure

United Airlines reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.99 per share, above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92. Still, earnings declined 48.6% year over year as higher fuel costs weighed on profitability.

United Airlines Holdings Inc Price and EPS Surprise

United Airlines Holdings Inc price-eps-surprise | United Airlines Holdings Inc Quote

Adjusted operating income fell 46.3% to $951 million. Adjusted operating margin narrowed 6.2 percentage points to 5.4%, showing that the earnings beat did not erase the pressure from cost inflation.

United Airlines’ Outlook Supports Recovery

United Airlines now expects 2026 adjusted earnings of $9-$11 per share. For the third quarter, adjusted earnings are projected to be in the range of $2.50-$3.50 per share, based on an assumed all-in fuel price of about $3.69 per gallon.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has increased 4.7% in the past four weeks. Management also expects third- and fourth-quarter total revenue per available seat mile growth to exceed the second quarter’s 12.1% increase.

UAL’s Valuation Offers a Mixed Signal

UAL trades at 0.54X forward 12-month price-to-sales, close to 0.53X for the airline sub-industry. The multiple is also above United Airlines' five-year median of 0.33X, limiting the argument that the stock is uniformly cheap.

The forward price-to-earnings ratio of 9.4 and PEG ratio of 0.9 add support to the valuation case. Delta Air Lines DAL and American Airlines Group AAL remain useful peer comparisons for investors weighing airline demand, pricing and cost exposure across the group. Delta Air Lines operates a broad global network, while American Airlines Group is the parent of American Airlines and trades under AAL.

United Airlines Has Limited Target Upside

United Airlines' $131 price target compares with the reported share price of $120.57. That implies positive but moderate appreciation potential from the cited level.

The modest spread puts more weight on execution. Continued earnings delivery, fare realization and fuel-cost recovery are central to whether UAL becomes more attractive from here.

UAL’s Balance Sheet Adds Flexibility and Risk

United Airlines ended the second quarter with $19.6 billion of available liquidity and trailing 12-month net leverage of 2.2 times. That liquidity gives the airline room to fund fleet and customer-facing investments while managing cyclical swings.

Debt remains part of the risk profile. Debt, finance lease obligations and other financial liabilities stood at $26.46 billion, making balance-sheet discipline important as United Airlines works through fuel volatility and capital spending needs.

United Airlines’ Scores Favor Selective Patience

The bottom line: United Airlines has revenue momentum, a reasonable valuation and improving estimates, but margin compression keeps the investment case mixed. Fuel, labor and execution risks still matter.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which points to patience rather than an aggressive near-term buying stance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The company's Value Score of A supports the valuation case, while the Growth Score of C, the Momentum Score of D and a VGM Score of B point to attractive features, not a decisive signal.

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United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.