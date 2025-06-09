United Airlines Stock Up 4.83% on Friday's Trading: Here's Why

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. ( UAL ) have performed well on the bourse on June 6, 2025, closing the trading session at $84.23 per share, up 4.83% from the previous day's closing. The surge comes on the heels of the announcement made by UAL in relation to the innovative collaboration with Spotify Technology S.A. ( SPOT ).

Per the new collaboration, Spotify's video and audio podcasts, audiobooks, and specially curated versions of Spotify's most popular playlists will be offered for free on more than 680 United aircraft. UAL’s customers shall enjoy the onboard streaming services on its new 4K, Bluetooth-enabled seatback screens.

The partnership is aimed at elevating the traveling experience of UAL customers by offering Spotify's in-flight streaming services for free. Such strategic business moves have bolstered investor confidence, leading to UAL stock's upside performance.

We would like to remind investors that this is the first time Spotify has offered in-flight audiobooks and video podcasts, enabling UAL flyers to enjoy more than 65+ pieces of content.

Additionally, in 2026, UAL passengers might be able to use their devices to log into the Spotify app on the in-flight entertainment screen, enabling them to enjoy their favorite personalized content on the seatback.

Richard Nunn, chief executive officer of UAL’s MileagePlus, stated, "Spotify has a huge audience and people love their content. And now our customers can enjoy it all in a simple and easy way, at 35,000 feet. Together, we're giving millions of customers an entirely new way to experience and explore premium content from the world's most popular artists, authors and podcasters –all while flying with the latest technology in the sky."

As an add-on, UAL is giving 1,000 bonus miles through its MileagePlus program to new subscribers to Spotify’s Premium Individual plan. Spotify is also partnering with Kinective Media by United Airlines – the airline industry's first traveler media network – to spread the offer with UAL customers throughout their travel journey as well as across UAL’s owned and operated media channels, including inflight entertainment screens, the United app, United Club screens, email and more.

On a similar note, a customer-friendly move was announced last week (May 29) wherein UAL and JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU launched a loyalty-focused partnership. The initiative called “Blue Sky” enables passengers to earn and redeem loyalty points across both carriers, with shared access to preferred seating, standby options and simplified booking through each carrier’s website and app. Specifically, UAL will move its website and mobile app’s ability to sell hotels, rental cars, cruises, and travel insurance, on both a stand-alone and package basis, to the new technology and services offered by JetBlue’s Paisly platform.

Currently, UAL carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

