United Airlines sees strong international profits once borders reopen

Jan 21 (Reuters) - United Airlines UAL.O expects profit margins from its international business to recover more quickly and strongly than those from domestic flying once borders reopen, a policy it is actively lobbying the new U.S. government to pursue, executives said on Thursday.

Chicago-based United said it expects international demand to outstrip supply in a pandemic-hit industry that has forced some airlines out of business and others to retire many of the widebody jets traditionally used for international flying.

And United, which posted a deep quarterly loss on Wednesday, has the capacity to tap into that demand, Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Nocella said on a quarterly conference call.

"I add up all those facts. There are simply fewer wide-body aircraft in the fleets around the world. There's, in particular, fewer of the very large ones with the very large business class cabins," Nocella said.

He said United, which has been revamping its business class product, has been counting the number of Boeing 747s and Airbus A380s that used to fly to the United States and are no longer in global airlines' fleets and also alluded to one competitors' withdrawal from the transatlantic market.

Last week, Norwegian Air NORR.OL, said it will seek government help and end its transatlantic flights that less than a decade ago challenged long-established rivals.

U.S. airlines have received $40 billion in federal payroll aid, much of that in the form of grants that don't have to be repaid, under two separate COVID-19 relief packages, and a separate $25 billion in low-interest government loans.

On his first full day in the White House, U.S. President Joe Biden moved swiftly to fight the COVID-19 pandemic with proposals focused on boosting vaccines and increasing testing, two factors that airlines say will be key to restarting international travel hit by border closures.

