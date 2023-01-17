Commodities
UAL

United Airlines sees four-fold jump in 2023 profit

Credit: REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

January 17, 2023 — 04:07 pm EST

Written by Rajesh Kumar Singh for Reuters ->

CHICAGO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings UAL.O on Tuesday forecast at least a four-fold jump in full-year profit for this year and reported a quarterly profit that topped Wall Street estimates on robust travel demand.

The Chicago-based carrier forecast an adjusted profit of $10 to $12 per share for 2023, up from $2.52 per share last year. That is well above analysts' estimates for a $6.54 per share 2023 profit, according to a Refinitiv survey.

Adjusted profit for the fourth quarter came in at $2.46 per share, above analysts' expectations for $2.10, according to Refinitiv data.

Stocks mentioned

UAL

