United Airlines sees first-quarter revenue falling 66% vs 2019

Credit: REUTERS/MATTHEW CHILDS

April 12 (Reuters) - United Airlines UAL.O said on Monday its first-quarter revenue is expected to fall 66% compared with the same period in 2019, with the decline near the low end of its prior forecast.

The U.S. carrier, which had previously forecast its first-quarter revenue to drop between 65% and 70%, now expects revenue of $3.2 billion. (https://bit.ly/3t79pIq)

