United Airlines sees first-quarter loss of $2.1 billion

Contributor
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published

April 20 (Reuters) - United Airlines UAL.O said on Monday it expects to report a pretax loss of about $2.1 billion in the first quarter, hurt by a sharp drop in travel demand from the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. carrier said it expects to borrow up to about $4.5 billion from the U.S. Treasury Department for a term of up to five years. (https://bit.ly/2RT2r9h)

