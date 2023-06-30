News & Insights

Commodities
UAL

United Airlines sees fewer cancellations as Fourth of July holiday travel looms

Credit: REUTERS/Louis Nastro

June 30, 2023 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by Arshreet Singh for Reuters ->

June 30 (Reuters) - United Airlines UAL.O said there were far fewer cancellations on Friday compared to previous days but warned storms in Denver, Chicago and the East Coast remained a challenge ahead of the Fourth of July holiday travel.

Most of Friday's cancellations were made in advance to give customers time to adjust, the airline said in an emailed statement.

The number of people traveling by air for the July 4th holiday is expected to surpass pre-COVID levels for the first time in four years, but fresh flight disruptions have raised questions about airlines' readiness to handle the summer travel rush.

Last weekend, thunderstorms and failing equipment at an FAA facility in the Washington area created significant delays for air travelers on the U.S. East Coast, resulting in cancellation of about 19% of United's scheduled flights.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Arshreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Arshreets;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UAL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.