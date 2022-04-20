Commodities
United Airlines sees 2nd quarter profit, record revenue on booming travel demand

Contributor
Rajesh Kumar Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

United Airlines Holdings on Wednesday forecast a profit for the second quarter as it expects booming travel demand to generate the highest quarterly revenue in the company's history.

But the Chicago-based carrier reported a slightly larger-than-expected loss for the first quarter amid soaring fuel costs.

United reported an adjusted loss of $4.24 per share for the quarter through March, compared with analysts' expectations of a loss of $4.22 per share, according to Refinitiv. The airline posted a loss of $7.50 per share a year ago, when the pandemic severely hit the travel industry.

Revenue for the first quarter was $7.57 billion, compared with $3.2 billion a year ago, but that was lower than Wall Street estimates of $7.68 billion.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh Editing by Bill Berkrot)

