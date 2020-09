Sept 30 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.Osaid on Wednesday it has secured a loan agreement of up to $5.17 billion with the U.S. Treasury.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

