United Airlines says more than 99% of U.S. employees have been vaccinated

CHICAGO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - United Airlines UAL.O said on Tuesday more than 99% of its U.S.-based employees have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a staff memo, the airline said it will begin the separation process for the less than 1% of employees who decided not to get vaccinated.

In early August, United became the first U.S. carrier to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all domestic employees. It had set a deadline of Sept. 27 for providing proof of vaccination.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)

