Commodities
UAL

United Airlines says more than 99% of U.S. employees have been vaccinated

Contributor
Rajesh Kumar Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

United Airlines said on Tuesday more than 99% of its U.S.-based employees have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

CHICAGO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - United Airlines UAL.O said on Tuesday more than 99% of its U.S.-based employees have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a staff memo, the airline said it will begin the separation process for the less than 1% of employees who decided not to get vaccinated.

In early August, United became the first U.S. carrier to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all domestic employees. It had set a deadline of Sept. 27 for providing proof of vaccination.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((rajeshkumar.singh@thomsonreuters.com; +1-312-408-8537; Reuters Messaging: rajeshkumar.singh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UAL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular