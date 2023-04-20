Commodities
United Airlines says delivery of six MAX jets may be delayed

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

April 20, 2023 — 05:37 pm EDT

Written by Abhijith Ganapavaram for Reuters ->

April 20 (Reuters) - United Airlines Inc UAL.O said on Thursday six Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft that were scheduled to be delivered in the second quarter this year may be delayed after the planemaker disclosed a manufacturing problem.

"Boeing may inform United that additional Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft scheduled for delivery in the third quarter of 2023 may be delayed and/or that certain Boeing 737 MAX aircraft currently expected to be delivered in 2023 may deliver in 2024," United Airlines said in a regulatory filing.

