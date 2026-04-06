United Airlines Rolls Out Tiered Fares to Boost Revenue Flexibility

United Airlines UAL is introducing tiered fare categories in its premium cabins to align with the industry’s shift toward greater product segmentation and personalization. By adding a “base” option alongside standard and flexible fares in United Polaris and United Premium Plus, the airline is unbundling premium travel, allowing customers to pay only for the benefits they value. This approach extends the success of basic economy into higher-yield cabins.

The initiative strengthens UAL’s revenue-optimization strategy. The airline can attract more price-sensitive travelers with a lower-priced entry point into premium cabins while encouraging upselling through clearly differentiated tiers. Customers who value flexibility, seat selection, baggage and lounge access are more likely to choose higher-priced options. This helps the company boost ancillary revenues while maintaining strong yields from business travelers.

UAL is using lounge access strategically to drive upgrades. It grants access to the United Polaris Lounge only to standard and flexible fare customers, while base fare passengers use United Club lounges. This structure incentivizes customers to trade up and helps UAL manage lounge congestion while reinforcing the exclusivity of the Polaris brand. The airline further strengthens its premium positioning by branding front cabins as Polaris on select transcontinental and Hawaii routes.

Overall, UAL is improving transparency and customer choice through this tiered structure and its redesigned booking interfaces. By offering more flexibility and clearer options, the airline is enhancing the customer experience while positioning itself to drive both demand and revenue growth in an increasingly competitive market.

UAL’s Share Price Performance

United Airlines’ shares have increased 56.9% in a year compared with the Transportation - Airline sector’s 43.2% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

UAL’s Zacks Rank

UAL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Seanergy Maritime Holdings SHIP and Air Lease AL.

SHIP currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Seanergy Maritime has an expected earnings growth rate of 53.13% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 76.43%.

AL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

AL has an expected earnings growth rate of 14.1% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average beat of 14.58%.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Air Lease Corporation (AL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.