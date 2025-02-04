News & Insights

Markets
UAL

United Airlines To Resume New York/Newark-Tel Aviv Service In March

February 04, 2025 — 09:54 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) Tuesday announced plans to resume its New York/Newark to Tel Aviv route starting March 15, with a second daily flight set to launch on March 29.

The route will be served by Boeing 787-10 aircraft, reaffirming United's long-standing commitment to Tel Aviv. The airline also offers connections to Tel Aviv through partner carriers, including Lufthansa Group airlines.

United will continue monitoring demand and assessing opportunities to restore additional flights in the future.

UAL is currently trading at $106.14, up 1.25 percent or $1.31 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.