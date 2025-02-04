United Airlines To Resume New York/Newark-Tel Aviv Service In March

(RTTNews) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) Tuesday announced plans to resume its New York/Newark to Tel Aviv route starting March 15, with a second daily flight set to launch on March 29.

The route will be served by Boeing 787-10 aircraft, reaffirming United's long-standing commitment to Tel Aviv. The airline also offers connections to Tel Aviv through partner carriers, including Lufthansa Group airlines.

United will continue monitoring demand and assessing opportunities to restore additional flights in the future.

UAL is currently trading at $106.14, up 1.25 percent or $1.31 on the Nasdaq.

